2020 Candidates Descend On L.A. For LGBTQ Town Hall, Fundraising Events

As nine Democratic presidential candidates will be in Los Angeles on Thursday for Equality in America, a CNN town hall focused on LGBTQ issues, some are taking advantage of the trek to raise campaign cash.

Joe Biden will attend two Hollywood fundraisers, including one in the afternoon hosted by producer Michael Lombardo, and one in the evening at the home of Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos.

Pete Buttigieg will be headlining an event at the Belasco Theater, with tickets starting at $25 per person.

On Wednesday night, Kamala Harris stopped by the West Hollywood nightspot The Abbey, the site of a pre-event reception.

The Equality in America event, which is sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign, will start at 4:30 p.m. PT with CNN’s Dana Bash interviewing Cory Booker. Anderson Cooper will interview Biden at 5 p.m.; followed by Cooper with Buttigieg at 5:30; Chris Cuomo with Elizabeth Warren at 6 p.m.; Cuomo with Kamala Harris at 6:30 p.m.; Don Lemon with Beto O’Rourke at 7 p.m.; Lemon with Amy Klobuchar at 7:30 p.m.; Nia-Malika Henderson with Julian Castro at 8 p.m.; and Henderson with Tom Steyer at 8:30 p.m. HRC is calling the event “Power of Our Pride,” and it will take place at the L.A. Live space Novo.

Before the town hall, Biden will attend the event at the home of Lombardo and his husband, architect Sonny Ward, with a list of co-hosts who include James Costos, a former HBO executive and U.S. Ambassador to Spain, and designer Michael Smith; surgeon Phil Mercado and entertainment executive Todd Quinn; and podiatrist Bobby Pourziaee and real estate agent Yale Scott.

After the town hall, Biden will speak to showbiz donors at Gianopulos’ event, which he is co-hosting with his wife, Ann, a marketing consultant. Co-hosts include Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Legendary Entertainment’s Josh Grode, Sony-Screen Gems’ Eric Paquette and screenwriter Jessica Postigo, Sony’s Tom Rothman and actress Jessica Harper, Matt Rutler and Costos and Smith. Tickets start at $2,800 per person.

On Wednesday, for the first time, Biden called for Trump to be impeached, in a strident speech in which he said said that the president is “seeing no limits to his power regardless of what the constitution says.

“We all laughed when he said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and get away with it. It is no joke,” Biden said. “He is shooting holes in the Constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it.”