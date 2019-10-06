Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Joaquin Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance At Downtown LA Public ‘Joker’ Screenings

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Joaquin Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance At Downtown LA Public ‘Joker’ Screenings

SunshineSachs PR

A real-life Joker showed up at the Joker screening last night at the Alamo Drafthouse LA in downtown Los Angeles.

Joaquin Phoenix stopped by multiple screenings of the film at Alamo Drafthouse LA. Dressed in a grey hoodie, Phoenix took time to meet with fans at each theater, answer questions, and snap a few selfies. Despite playing a homicidal maniac in the film, Phoenix was in a good mood, sharing many laughs with the audience at the screenings.
It was unclear if he was required to buy his own ticket.
SunshineSachs PR
SunshineSachs PR
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad