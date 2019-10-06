Joaquin Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance At Downtown LA Public ‘Joker’ Screenings

A real-life Joker showed up at the Joker screening last night at the Alamo Drafthouse LA in downtown Los Angeles.

Joaquin Phoenix stopped by multiple screenings of the film at Alamo Drafthouse LA. Dressed in a grey hoodie, Phoenix took time to meet with fans at each theater, answer questions, and snap a few selfies. Despite playing a homicidal maniac in the film, Phoenix was in a good mood, sharing many laughs with the audience at the screenings.

It was unclear if he was required to buy his own ticket.

SunshineSachs PR