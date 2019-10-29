J.J. Abrams In Talks With HBO Max About New Projects & Why He Selected WarnerMedia As Bad Robot’s New Home

The Stars Wars Force Awakens and Bad Robot boss took the stage at Warner Bros. Stage 21 to give praise to his new home, telling the crowd here that he’s in talks with HBO Max on a number of projects. Abrams didn’t unveil many details, but expressed excitement about getting his epic sci-fi fantasy drama Demimonde, off the ground as a pilot with HBO. Series is described as centering around a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force.

“(AT&T President and WarnerMedia CEO) John Stankey blew us away with the ambition of what AT&T could do,” beamed Abrams about why he landed Bad Robot with the conglom in a half billion dollar deal after being courted by such studios as Comcast Universal, Sony and Apple.

“Every company is a just a collection of people, and the people here are as good as it gets” said Abrams.

“He makes me call him Mr Stankey,” quipped the director of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I can’t say enough good things about Ann Sarnoff, Toby Emmerich, Bob Greenblatt, Peter Roth and Casey Bloys,” said Abrams who already has Westworld on the premium network and has the upcoming Jordan Peele Monkeypaw production Lovecraft Country which showed a trailer today. Set in the Jim Crow South with an American Horror Story like vibe, series stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Courtney B. Vance .

