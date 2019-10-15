‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Headed Back To Brooklyn For A Week Of Shows This Month

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is packing its bags in a couple of weeks. ABC’s late-night talker will head east to Brooklyn for a week of shows starting October 21.

The starry lineup of guests will include Eddie Murphy, Bruce Springsteen, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Alicia Keys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, Ellie Kemper and John Krasinski. Keys also will deliver a musical performance that week, as will David Byrne, The National, Paul Shaffer, seminal rap group Sugarhill Gang and more.

JKL will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. It will mark the fifth time that Kimmel and his show have traveled to the NYC borough and broadcast from BAM.