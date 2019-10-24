Jill Soloway To Direct Sally ‘Ride’ Biopic For Lionsgate

Jill Soloway is set to direct Ride, a biopic about Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space, which is in development at Lionsgate. Cassie Pappas wrote the script based on an original spec by Krystin Ver Linden. The Emmy-winning Transparent show creator will produce the pic with Andrea Sperling, through their Topple banner, and Cruella producer Kristin Burr via Burr! Productions.

The film will explore the life of astronaut Sally Ride and the legendary mission that led her to become the first American woman in space.

Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Soloway is adapting the Red Sonja feature, based on the comic book character, for Millennium Films, Topple, Campbell/Grobman Films, and Cinelou Films, and is co-writing and directing the drama Mothertrucker, with Julianne Moore attached to star as Joy Mothertrucker, America’s one and only female ice road trucker.

Soloway is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer.