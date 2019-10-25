Jessica Chastain To Make West End Debut In ‘A Doll’s House’

Jessica Chastain is to make her West End theater debut in a new production of A Doll’s House.

The Zero Dark Thirty star will star as Nora Helmer in Henrik Ibsen’s play, adapted by Frank McGuiness. In the play, Helmer, confronts her husband Torvald with her own brutal realization that by marrying she has moved from her father’s dollhouse into yet another situation of economic dependency.

The play was originally adapted by McGuiness for Broadway in 1997 by Bill Kenwright. A Doll’s House will run at the Playhouse Theatre in London from June 10 until September 5 2020. It marks Chastain’s first stage role since she starred in Henry James’s The Heiress on Broadway in 2012.

It is part of a season of plays directed by Jamie Lloyd, which also includes James McAvoy in Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, adapted by Martin Crimp.

Next up for Chastain are films including Fox Searchlight’s biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye about the redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, alongside Andrew Garfield; and Netflix’s The Division, Ubisoft Motion Pictures’ film adaption based on the popular Tom Clancy online-only, role-playing video game, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.