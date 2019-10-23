Jerry Fogel Dies: ‘The Mothers-In-Law’ & ‘The White Shadow’ Co-Star Was 83

Jerry Fogel, a longtime screen actor best remembered as the beleaguered bridegroom Jerry Buell on the NBC sitcom The Mothers-in-Law, has died, He was 83.

Fogel, who diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, died Monday at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, his family announced.

The son of a Rochester, N.Y, movie theater owner, Fogel found his first show-biz audience in his hometown as a highly rated disc jockey for WBBF-AM, a local rock ‘n’ roll radio station. Fogel signed off in Rochester, however, when he signed up with the William Morris Agency and headed west to seek his fortune in Hollywood. His big break arrived in the form of The Mothers-in-Law, a Design Arnaz production created by I Love Lucy writing tandem Bob Carroll and Madelyn Pugh Davis.

The show, aired from 1967 to 1968, was about the “relative” insanity that a just-eloped couple, Jerry (Fogel) and Susie Hubbard (Deborah Walley), face when they move in with her parents (Elizabeth Arden and Herbert Rudley), who live next door to his parents (Kaye Ballard and Roger C. Carmel). The meddling mothers-in-law only intensify their campaign when the newlywed’s welcome twin babies into the picture.

A former West Point cadet, the lanky 6-foot-3 actor also played Lt. Commander William Outerbridge in Richard Fleischer’s Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970), the Pearl Harbor epic that also featured Martin Balsam, Jason Robards, E.G. Marshall, Sō Yamamura, and Joseph Cotton.

On the CBS drama The White Shadow (1978-1981), Fogel was a recurring cast member portraying the brother of star Ken Howard’s Ken Reeves, a retired Chicago Bulls player who takes on the basketball coach job at a fictional Los Angeles high school. The show’s title is a reference to the fact that Reeves is white while his players are mostly black and Latino.

Fogel’s credits also included guest appearances on The Big Valley, That Girl!, Love American Style, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Here’s Lucy, Marcus Welby, M.D., and Barnaby Jones.

Foge moved to Kansas City after The White Shadow finished its run. He found a new audience in the Midwest, too, by hosting a local issues talk show in Missouri for 15 years.