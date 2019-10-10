‘Jane The Virgin’s Jenna Ortega Joins Jennifer Garner Family Movie ‘Yes Day’

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega has been cast in a lead role in Jennifer Garner’s upcoming Netflix movie Yes Day, in which she stars and also produces.

Ortega will play 14-year old Katie Torres, the daughter of Allison Torres (Garner). Katie is a willful 14-year-old who craves more independence from her parents. With their okay of “Yes Day,” however, Katie gets just enough freedom to choke on it. Cameras roll next month in Los Angeles.

Adapted by Justin Malen (Office Christmas Party), Yes Day is based on the children’s book by Tom Lichtenheld and Amy Krouse Rosenthal. The concept revolves around parents attempting to make it through an entire day by only saying “yes” to their children’s requests, a tradition Garner follows with her own children. With Miguel Arteta (Like A Boss) attached as director, the film is produced by Garner, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Nicole King, Adam Marshall, Mark Moran and Daniel Rappaport. Entertainment 360 and Grey Matter Productions are also producing.

Ortega starred for three seasons on the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle, portraying Harley, an engineering prodigy whose creative inventions help her navigate life as the middle child in a family of seven. The role earned her a 2017 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series. She currently has a recurring role in the Lifetime series You. Ortega played Young Jane in the CW hit series Jane the Virgin, and also appeared on Awesomeness TV. Her feature credits include Saving Flora and Iron Man 3.

Ortega is represented by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment.