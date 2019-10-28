Jennifer Aniston Tells Ellen No ‘Friends’ Reboot – But “We’re Working On Something”

Jennifer Aniston wants a word with folks calling for a Friends reboot, and that word is “no.”

On today’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aniston tells DeGeneres and singer/ Friends superfan Charlie Puth that there will not be a Friends reboot, echoing what the show’s creators said recently at the Tribeca TV Festival.

Aniston doesn’t completely break their hearts though, saying that she and the others (who posed for an Instagram selfie when Aniston opened an account recently) “would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Aniston spent more time talking about her Guiness world record-breaking Instagram, explaining to DeGeneres why she actually took the plunge on Oct. 15.

“It’s not going anywhere, right?,” Aniston said of Instagram. “So why not join the party? And it’s not that scary.” Then Aniston said the social media platform can be used to “share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued.”

Aniston’s new social media account also coincides with the launch of her new Apple TV show The Morning Show, arriving Nov. 1.

Watch Aniston talk about Instagram in the video above, at about the 2:30 mark, and below about the Friends reboot at about the 1:40 mark.