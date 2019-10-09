Jenna Dewan To Host ‘Flirty Dancing’ Dating Series On Fox

Jenna Dewan has been tapped as host of Fox’s new dating series Flirty Dancing, the U.S. adaptation of the hit British reality show, set for premiere this winter.

In the show that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. The singles will then push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.

“Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Related Story 'Diversity Hire' Workplace Comedy Produced By Felicia D. Henderson Gets Fox Put Pilot Commitment

In a twist to the original UK format, the U.S. adaptation will feature singles who will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom he/she has the strongest connection. While the singles may not all be professional dancers, the elevated choreography will tell a story reflective of their personal journeys to find love, while also providing clues to the other’s personality.

Flirty Dancing is produced by Second Star, part of Objective Media Group, and All3Media America. Second Star’s Deborah Sargeant and Objective Media Group America’s Jilly Pearce will serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Dewan also is set to star in Joshua Safran’s musical drama series Soundtrack set to premiere on Netflix this winter. She is coming off starring roles in The Wedding Year and in the anthology film Berlin, I Love You. She also was featured on Fox’s medical drama, The Resident, and served as host of the competition series World of Dance.