Jason Statham & Guy Ritchie Re-Team For Miramax Action Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Statham, who broke out playing the fast-talking protagonists in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, is reuniting with the filmmaker again. The new as-yet-untitled project is a revenge-based action thriller from Miramax, which has acquired remake rights to the original 2004 French film Le Convoyeur from StudioCanal to make it happen.

The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Weaving through a suspenseful and carefully constructed narrative, the film shifts across timelines and between various characters’ perspectives for a thrilling and mind-bending experience.

Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson will produce.

Said Ritchie: “I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees.”

This will mark Ritchie’s latest pic that returns him to his frenetic Cockney action-comedy roots: After his big success directing the Disney tentpole Aladdin he is next up with The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey as an expat marijuana kingpin in London who wants out of the biz, and the bad guys scheming to take over his empire.

Statham, now a star in the action genre, is coming off with Dwayne Johnson the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which has grossed $758 million globally since its August bow.

“Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavor of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic,” Block said.

The deal for the new pic was negotiated via Patrick Knapp at Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen.