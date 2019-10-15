Propagate Sets Host Of Local Format Deals For ‘Jane The Virgin’; China, Korea, Israel Among Takers

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate Content has set a spate of new local format deals for hit groundbreaking series Jane The Virgin in Korea, Egypt, Greece, Israel and China. Cyrus Farrokh, who is the growing content creator and distributor’s International President, is running point. Propagate reps the international format sales and licensing rights for Jane in conjunction with co-owner partners CBS Television Studios, RCTV and Aquarius Television.

Jane The Virgin in the U.S. wrapped its award-winning run on the CW in late July. Propagate previously secured a straight-to-series order for the generational comedy/drama in Turkey, which broadcast on Kanal D. That series was produced by Medyapim and was licensed by Sera Films.

The most recent deals are with Group 8/Channel A in Korea, Dori Media/HOT in Israel, S Entertainment/MBC4 in Egypt and Kapa Studios/Antenna in Greece.

Farrokh says, “We’re thrilled that so many broadcasters and wide range of international buyers have fallen in love with the format of Jane The Virgin and it’s exciting to continue to work with CBS, RCTV, and Aquarius to provide our partners the opportunity to engage with such substantive content with its themes of tolerance, openness, hope, and female empowerment. The exceptional quality of the award-winning series makes Jane prime IP to adapt to local markets, and it’s a testament to the powerful creative concept.”

The U.S. version of Golden Globe nominee and Peabody Award winner Jane centered on the titular aspiring writer (Globe winner Gina Rodriguez) who is accidentally artificially inseminated and subsequently struggles to navigate her relationships with the baby’s biological father, her boyfriend, her free-spirited mother, her own newly-discovered father and her religious grandmother. The series is written, and executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman and executive produced by Ben Silverman, RCTV’s Jorge Granier, and Aquarius Television’s Gary Pearl.

It was produced by CBS Television Studios and distributed internationally by CBS Studios International. The series itself was an adaptation of Venezuela’s RCTV telenovela Juana La Virgen.