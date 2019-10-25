Jane Fonda, Ted Danson Arrested At Climate Protest

Mandatory Credit: Photo by J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock (10456557a) Jane Fonda, Ted Danson. Actress and activist Jane Fonda, left, is joined by actor Ted Danson, right, as they and other demonstrators call on Congress for action to address climate change, in Washington Congress Climate Change, Washington, USA - 25 Oct 2019

Jane Fonda was arrested at the Capitol for the third consecutive Friday today as she continued her protest demanding that Congress take action on climate change.

This time, Ted Danson, 71, joined the 81-year-old actress in the demonstration and he too was arrested by Capitol Police.

“Get in motion, save the ocean,” Fonda, Danson and other demonstrators shouted as they made a short march on the Capitol grounds.

The events are being called “Fire Drill Fridays,” and have ended in acts of civil disobedience. The demonstrators blocked First Street near the intersection of East Capitol Street, which is between the Capitol and the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court. The location was near the same spot where they blocked the street last week.

After their previous arrests, the demonstrators have been taken to a separate location and processed and released. They are being charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which are misdemeanors.

Fonda said that she has moved to Washington through the end of the year to take part in the weekly demonstrations, but will have to leave in January to resume production on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

“The fossil fuel industry wants us to believe it’s our fault,” Fonda told demonstrators at a rally beforehand. “Bulls–t.”