Jane Fonda Arrested In D.C. Civil Disobedience Climate Change Action

Two-time Oscar-winning star Jane Fonda was among the 16-20 climate change activists arrested Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building as they protested a lack of political action on climate change.

The protest, organized by Fonda and Code Pink, is part of what the organizers are calling Fire Drill Fridays, planned events designed to focus attention on the impact of human activity on the climate as well as the lack of government response to the crisis.

According to a Washington Post reporter on the scene of Fonda’s arrest, protesters chanted as Fonda was led away in handcuffs:

“What do we want?”

“Climate justice!”

“When do we want it?”

“Now!”

@Janefonda is getting arrested because of the #ClimateEmergency. What are you doing to combat this crisis? #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/fDpao1kb6K — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 11, 2019

In a Post interview yesterday, the Grace and Frankie star said she will take part in 14 Fire Drill Fridays, until she has to resume production on the Netflix series (she has relocated, temporarily, to Washington, D.C.). The 81-year-old actress said she credits 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg with inspiring her to take action.

The arrested protesters today were all charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

See an ABC News clip of a Fonda interview on the subject and, following that, footage of her arrest today.