Jane Alexander, James Cromwell Join Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Grand Horizons’

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell have boarded the previously announced Broadway production of Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the play, a Second Stage production and also featuring Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Michael Urie, is set to begin a 10-week engagement at the Hayes Theater in December.

Previews begin December 23, with an official opening set for January 23, 2020.

Cromwell and Alexander will play Bill and Nancy, who have spent fifty years as husband and wife. As the production describes, “They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other’s every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl’s new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.”

Alexander is a four-time Oscar nominee (Testament, Kramer vs. Kramer, All the President’s Men, The Great White Hope), Tony winner (The Great White Hope) and Emmy winner (Playing for Time, Warm Springs). Most recently she’s had recurring roles on The Blacklist, Elementary, The Good Wife, and The Good Fight, and she stars in the final episode of the new Amazon series Modern Love. She recently shot a recurring role on the new Fox 21/Amazon series Tales From the Loop.

Cromwell earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance as ‘Farmer Hoggett’ in the international hit Babe, and appeared in its sequel, along with Jurassic World: Ancient Futures and opposite Meryl Streep in The Laundromat. Other credits include American Horror Story: Asylum, Succession, The Young Pope, Boardwalk Empire and Six Feet Under, among many others. He’ll next star in period drama Emperor alongside Bruce Dern and Ben Robson.

Thomas Sadoski had originally been announced as part of the cast but has left the production due to scheduling conflicts. His replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

Grand Horizons is co-commissioned by Williamstown Theatre Festival and Second Stage Theater.