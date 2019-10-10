Jamie Dornan-Anthony Mackie Sci-Fi ‘Synchronic’ Sells To U.S. & Major International Markets

EXCLUSIVE: In a seven figure-deal, Well Go USA has acquired all U.S. rights to TIFF sci-fi-thriller Synchronic, starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie.

The deal with Patriot Pictures, Rustic Films & XYZ Films, which includes a theatrical commitment in 2020, was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher and Jason Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go and by Nate Bolotin from XYZ and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

UPHE Content Group (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group) has also acquired multiple territories including all German-speaking markets, France, Latin America, Benelux, Scandinavia, the Middle East, Indonesia, Hungary and Poland.

Additional territories sold include VVS for Canada, Vertice for Spain, Notorious for Italy, Weird Wave for Greece, Films4You for Portugal, Cinesky for the Airlines and CD Land Group for CIS. As we revealed last week, Signature has taken UK and Irish rights.

Directed by Justin Benson – who also scripted – and Aaron Moorhead, the film follows two New Orleans paramedics whose lives are ripped apart after encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects. Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides also star.

Pic was produced by Patriot Pictures, Rustic Films and XYZ Films, with Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management providing financing.

XYZ’s sales slate includes Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette and Color Out Of Space with Nicolas Cage.