Jamie Dornan-Anthony Mackie Sci-Fi ‘Synchronic’ Gets UK Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has struck a deal with XYZ Films for UK and Irish rights to Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie sci-fi Synchronic.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless)’s Toronto and LFF title follows two New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug. Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides are among supporting cast.

The deal was negotiated by Tatyana Joffe, President, International Sales & Distribution at XYZ, and Signature’s Head of Acquisitions & Development Elizabeth Williams.

Pic was produced by Patriot Pictures, Rustic Films and XYZ, with finance from Michael Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management. UK release, which will include a limited theatrical run, will come in late 2020.

Signature’s CEO Marc Goldberg said, “We were blown away when we screened Synchronic in Toronto, the film hits the mark on every level and we are delighted to be working with Justin and Aaron and once again with XYZ. Synchronic is now our fifth film to feature in this year’s LFF and goes to show how far Signature has come releasing impactful, critically acclaimed movies.”

UK home ent specialist Signature has four other movies at LFF: The Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf, thriller Mr Jones with James Norton, Takashi Miike’s latest action-thriller First Love, and Sundance coming-of-age drama Premature.