James Norton & More Join Amanda Seyfried In Netflix Film ‘Things Heard And Seen’

EXCLUSIVE: James Norton, who is set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women later this year, has signed on to play opposite Amanda Seyfried in Things Heard And Seen, the Netflix feature adaptation of the book All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. Natalia Dyer, who serves as a series regular on Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things, Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter (Colony, AXL) and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Lady and the Tramp, The Grand Budapest Hotel) have also been added to the cast.

Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated American Splendor helmers Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman wrote the screenplay and are also directing the pic, which will begin shooting this week in Hudson Valley, New York. The story centers on a Manhattan couple who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.

Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron are producing with Julie Cohen.

Norton’s other upcoming projects include The Nevers series on HBO and Nowhere Special directed by Uberto Pasolini. He’s repped by WME and The Artist Partnership in the UK.

Dyer is repped by WME and One Entertainment; Seehorn by Phoenix Artists and Untitled Entertainment; Neustaedter by Luber Roklin Entertainment and CAA; Abraham by Innovative Artists.

 

