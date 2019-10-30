British filmmaker James Hawes has signed on to direct The Devil’s Light, a supernatural thriller which is co-produced by Lionsgate and Gold Circle. Lionsgate will distribute the film in North America, UK, and Latin America, while the studio’s international arm will launch international sales at AFM.

Written by Robert Zappia, the pic tells the story of Sister Ann, a restless 25-year-old, who devoutly believes that performing exorcisms is her calling. But she is at odds with the institution’s traditions: sisters are not allowed to perform exorcisms, only priests. With the support of a mentor, a professor who senses her special gift, she is allowed to observe actual training sessions. Her desire to prove herself takes a personal turn when she meets one of the school’s most disturbed patients. During their harrowing encounters, Sister Ann comes face to face with a demonic force that infests the school and has mysterious ties to her own past. It is then that the power of evil and her own startling abilities are fully realized.

Production is slated to commence in the first half of 2020. Pitch Perfect franchise producer Paul Brooks is producing the film with Jessica Malanaphy, Todd Jones, and Earl Richey Jones. Executive Producers are Scott Niemeyer, David Brooks, and Brad Kessell.

Meredith Wieck and Eda Kowan will oversee the production on behalf of Lionsgate. Kowan and Jason Constantine negotiated the deal for the studio to acquire the rights.

Hawes, repped by CAA and 42, directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer of TNT’s upcoming sci-fi series, Snowpiercer. He has also directed episodes of Black Mirror, The Alienist, Doctor Who, and Penny Dreadful.