Jada Pinkett Smith Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Jada Pinkett Smith for representation in all areas.

Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, which she hosts and executive produces, is the social media site’s #1 show and received an Emmy award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show as well as a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award, and a People’s Choice award. Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year. She hosts the show alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Guests have included Alicia Keys, Ciara, Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union and Jordyn Woods.

In addition, Pinkett Smith recently executive produced the coming-of-age feature Hala which sold to Apple as its first purchase at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. She is also an executive producer on Warner Bros.’ Kevin Hart comedy Uptown Saturday Night.

On the film side, Pinkett Smith can be seen in Angel Has Fallen, which has grossed over $128M worldwide, as well as a slew of other hits including Universal’s Girls Trip, STX’s Bad Moms, Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike XXL and The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. All together, Pinkett Smith’s feature credits have amassed over $4.5 billion at the global box office.

In television, Pinkett Smith has starred on Fox’s Gotham and TNT’s Hawthorne.

She continues to be represented by manager Miguel Melendez at Three Six Zero Management and attorneys Jason Sloane and Mark Wetzstein. The actress-director-producer was formerly with CAA.