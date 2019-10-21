Jacob Tobia Joins ‘She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power’ As Non-Binary Character

Jacob Tobia is set to play non-binary character Double Trouble in 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power'

In a move to authentic representation and inclusion, gender non-conforming writer and producer Jacob Tobia is joining the voice cast of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power in the role of the non-binary character Double Trouble for season four of the Netflix animated series which will debut on November 5.

Double Trouble shape-shifting mercenary from the Crimson Waste, who joins forces with Catra and the Horde. They are able to magically transform themselves into any person they see and has a soul of a thespian, spending hours in “character study” trying to perfectly mimic their target. They are always looking for feedback on their “performance” – but don’t ever give them a negative critique.

“Fantasy has always been so vital to me because as a non-binary person, it’s a way of escaping the confines of the world we live in,” said Tobia of their new role in She-Ra. “It’s the way of building other realities and imagining the world as it could be, not as it is.”

They add, “Having non-binary representation in animated shows for young folks is just so vital because young people today are already understanding that gender is diverse and a broad spectrum from a super early age. It’s about time that the shows that we’re making for young people reflect the world as they understand it.”

Tobia joins a voice cast that features the talents of Aimee Carrero as the titular She-Ra as well as Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner, Lauren Ash, Reshma Shetty, Lorraine Toussaint, Keston John, Christine Woods, Genesis Rodriguez, Jordan Fisher, Vella Lovell, Merit Leighton, Krystal Joy Brown, Sandra Oh and guest stars including Geena Davis.

Tobia recently published their bestselling memoir Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story. Their writing and advocacy has been featured on MSNBC, The New York Times, Time, The Guardian, Teen Vogue and others.

Executive produced by Noelle Stevenson, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season four begins with the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde. As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.

Tobia is repped by Paradigm and Peikoff Mahan. Watch their announcement below.