Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Minesweeper’ Being Mined As Competition Series By OBB Pictures

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bee Gees Biopic In Works From Paramount, Sister & Graham King

Read the full story

‘Jack Ryan’ Halloween Treat: Amazon Goes Live With Season 2 Of John Krasinski Thriller One Day Early

_B909285.ARW Amazon

Trick or treat? Well, a little of both as Amazon pulls a trick and releases the full second season of its action drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan today rather than as scheduled on Friday. Of course, that’s a treat for fans.

The sophomore season’s surprise early global release was announced on star John Krasinski’s social media today. We’ll let the man speak for himself:

Here’s what will do down during Season 2 of Jack Ryan: After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan (Krasinski) heads down to South America to investigate. As his probe threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the president of Venezuela launches a counterattack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia and Venezuela to unravel the president’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly return as co-stars in the series, a co-production Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television. It’s live now on Amazon Prime Video.

Fall Premiere Dates For New &amp; Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable &amp; Streaming: 2019 Edition

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad