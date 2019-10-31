‘Jack Ryan’ Halloween Treat: Amazon Goes Live With Season 2 Of John Krasinski Thriller One Day Early

Trick or treat? Well, a little of both as Amazon pulls a trick and releases the full second season of its action drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan today rather than as scheduled on Friday. Of course, that’s a treat for fans.

The sophomore season’s surprise early global release was announced on star John Krasinski’s social media today. We’ll let the man speak for himself:

Happy Halloween! To celebrate I thought I’d give all fans of Jack Ryan a little Halloween treat! When can you watch the new season? How about… right now!!! Yup! #JackRyan Season2! One day early! Only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/Pp7Qk6WLrM — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 31, 2019

Here’s what will do down during Season 2 of Jack Ryan: After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan (Krasinski) heads down to South America to investigate. As his probe threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the president of Venezuela launches a counterattack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia and Venezuela to unravel the president’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly return as co-stars in the series, a co-production Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television. It’s live now on Amazon Prime Video.

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming: 2019 Edition