‘Jack Ryan’: Paul Scheuring Named Showrunner Of Amazon Series For Season 3

Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring has joined Amazon’s thriller drama series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as executive producer and new showrunner for Season 3. He started work this week on the globe-trotting show, which has not started production on the new season yet. Season 2 premieres on Amazon on Nov. 1.

For the first two seasons, the John Krasinski starrer was run by Carlton Cuse, who had been the main creative force behind reviving Paramount’s Jack Ryan franchise as a TV series. He stepped back from day-to-day showrunner duties in March. Cuse was succeeded by David Scarpa who did a brief stint as showrunner before recently departing. Scheuring eventually took the reins of the series, starring and executive produced by Krasinski who has a lot of say in decision-making on the show.

Amazon Studios

The second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television

Scheuring was the creator, writer and executive producer of Fox’s hit drama Prison Break and recently returned as writer and executive producer of the series’ successful revival. Coincidentally, he has been developing with Cuse a new series for Amazon, Atlas, a futuristic sci-fi Western.