Jack Reynor Joins Tom Holland In ‘Cherry’ From Russo Brothers

Jack Reynor has officially joined Tom Holland in the upcoming Russo Brothers film Cherry.The film based on the bestselling novel by the same name from author Nico Walker, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme un-diagnosed PTSD and fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. Principal photography is set to start in Cleveland this fall.

From Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO Films and Hideaway Entertainment, the film also stars Ciara Bravo (Red Band Society) Bill Skarsgard (IT), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce) and Kyle Harvey (The After Party).

The Russo Brothers will direct the script adapted by Jessica Goldberg (Hulu’s The Path) and co-written by Angela Otstot (The Shield). The Russos will also produce alongside Chris Castaldi and studio president, Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, as well as CEO, Jonathan Gray and President, Matthew Rhodes under their company banner, Hideaway Entertainment. The film will be executive produced by CEO, Todd Makurath and Jake Aust from AGBO and Hideaway Entertainment’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

Reynor recently appeared in A24’s summer breakout hit Midsommar directed by Ari Aster. He also stars in the CBS All Access series Strange Angel. The Ireland native’s previous credits include the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex as well as What Richard Did, Sing Street, Free Fire, Detroit, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Kin. He also wrote and directed the short Bainne starring Will Poulter.

