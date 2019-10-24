ITV America Ups Danielle Gervais To EVP Casting & Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy-winning television executive Danielle Gervais has been promoted to executive vice president, casting and talent at ITV America. In her expanded role, Gervais will continue to oversee the unscripted industry’s largest internal casting department, working across ITV America’s entire portfolio, developing and packaging talent for current series, as well as for upcoming projects.

Gervais earned two consecutive Emmys in 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Casting For a Reality Program for the Netflix breakout hit Queer Eye, produced by ITV Entertainment.

Throughout her tenure, Gervais has shepherded a range of celebrity-driven series, working with talent including John Cena, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Fergie, Love Island host and influencer Arielle Vandenberg, and Queer Eye’s “Fab 5″, among others. She also is credited with a unique ability to discover and launch unknown personalities to success.

Said ITV America President Adam Sher, “We are constantly blown away by Danielle’s spot-on creative instincts and original thinking. In an industry where casting is everything, her talent and dedication have directly impacted a string of success stories at ITV America, from noisy new series to long-running hits. Her new position is well-deserved, and we know her singular point of view will continue to help drive and define the company’s breakthrough content.”

In addition to Queer Eye, Gervais’s casting credits and oversight at ITV America include CBS’ Love Island, Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen and The Four; History’s Pawn Stars, Alone and Forged in Fire; TLC’s Four Weddings; FYI’s Tiny House Nation, and others. She previously served as ITV America’s senior vice president of casting and talent.

Gervais began her career casting families for ABC’s Wife Swap. She’s discovered and cultivated talent for Fox, Netflix, CBS, OWN, History, A&E, HGTV, Discovery and others. She’s also produced projects including MTV’s Emmy-winning Made and Food Network’s Al Roker-fronted Roker on the Road.