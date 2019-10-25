‘It’ Actress Sophia Lillis Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: It franchise star Sophia Lillis has inked with CAA.

Lillis played the young Beverly Marsh of the Losers Club in both pics which have together amassed over $1.15 billion. She’s also the star of the Warner Bros. film Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and played the teenage version of Amy Adams’ Camille Preaker in HBO’s Golden Globe winning Sharp Objects limited series.

CAA

Lillis will also star as Gretel in United Artists Releasing’s Gretel and Hansel directed by Osgood Perkins, which is set for theatrical release Jan. 31, 2020, and has the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming original series I Am Not Okay With This, co-created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall with 21 Laps producing.

She recently wrapped filming on Alan Ball’s new feature Uncle Frank, opposite Paul Bettany for Miramax, and is currently attached to The Burning Season for director Clair McCarthy.

Lillis is managed by Untitled Entertainment and her attorney is Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Berstein Trattner & Klein.

The New York City native began acting when she was seven years old, studying at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.