Island Of Misfits Developing Kids Animated Series From ‘Paw Patrol’ & ‘Bob The Builder’ Creator

EXCLUSIVE: Island Of Misfits has put in development Farmer Mars (working title), a new animated series from Paw Patrol and Bob the Builder creator Keith Chapman.

The series, aimed at pre-school aged children 3-6, is based on an original concept by Chapman. Set on the planet Mars, it follows a young Earth boy named Rob who gets a job on a farm owned and operated by the upbeat yet absent-minded owner, Farmer Mars. Nestled in the fertile lands of Crater Valley, Martianmallow Farm grows fruits, vegetables, and flowers, but it is most famous for Martianmallows and a weird and wonderful collection of Martian animals that help keep the place running.

From left: Dana Landry, Keith Chapman Courtesy of Island of Misfits

“We are very excited to partner with Keith to bring the lovable Farmer Mars to life,” says Dana Landry, President & CEO of IoM. “With his long legacy of creating some of the world’s most recognizable cartoons and characters, we are thrilled to help create a brand new space-themed universe for children to enjoy – one that is consistent with our vision to bring out the child in all of us.”

Related Story Propagate Sets Host Of Local Format Deals For 'Jane The Virgin'; China, Korea, Israel Among Takers

Chapman is best known for creating Paw Patrol, currently airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master, and Bob the Builder. He has also created and produced a number of other kids’ series, including Fifi & the Flowertots. Earlier in his career, Chapman worked for the The Jim Henson Company on The Muppets, Muppet Babies, and Fraggle Rock.

Landry and Chapman’s friendship goes back more than 15 years, but this is the first time they are teaming on a project. With crewed flights to Mars launching as soon as 2025, our collective fascination with the Red Planet will only continue to expand, and Farmer Mars is poised to take advantage of this moment in time, they say. “The kids watching Farmer Mars in two years will be the astronauts lining up in 20 years to live in the first Mars societies,” said Chapman.