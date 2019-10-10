Ioan Gruffudd To Move Into Directing As ABC Studios International’s ‘Harrow’ Is Renewed For Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: Ioan Gruffudd is to move into directing for the first time on crime drama Harrow after the ABC Studios International-produced series was picked up for a third season.

The Welsh actor, who previously starred in U.S. drama Forever, will direct an episode of the third season for Australian public broadcaster ABC.

He joins the likes of Tony Tilse (Ash Vs Evil Dead), Grant Brown (Reef Break), Catherine Millar (Farscape), Mairi Cameron (The Second) and Peter Andrikidis (Reckoning) in directing.

Disney’s ABC Studios International produces in association with Hoodlum. It airs on Hulu in the U.S.

The is co-created by Secrets & Lies writer Stephen M. Irwin and producer Leigh McGrath and written by Irwin. Harrow tells the story of Dr. Daniel Harrow (Gruffudd), who is no ordinary forensic pathologist. Brilliant. Unorthodox. And a murderer? Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre of cases. He is driven to give victims a voice and will bend every rule to get to the truth of what happened to them. But when a terrible secret from his past threatens his family, his career and himself, Harrow needs all his wit, wile and forensic genius not to solve a crime but to keep it buried.

New episodes will film in Brisbane and throughout South East Queensland from November. In the third season, a young man who claims to be Harrow’s son turns up dead and everyone including Harrow is stunned – but is the dead young man really Harrow’s boy? While tirelessly pursuing the truth in a host of compelling episodic cases, Harrow is also driven to unravel the mystery of his supposedly dead son and finds himself entangled in a dangerous criminal underworld. But when those closest to Harrow are threatened, he will face an impossible choice. How far will Harrow go to save the people he loves?

Reprising their roles from the previous seasons are Jolene Anderson (Dr Grace Molyneux), Damien Garvey (D.S. Bryan Nichols), Darren Gilshenan (Lyle Fairley), Ella Newton (Fern Harrow), Hunter Page-Lochard (Callan Prowd) and Faustina Agolley (Edwina Gharam).

ABC’s Head of Drama, Comedy and Indigenous, Sally Riley said: “After last season’s dramatic cliff-hanger, we’re thrilled to be bringing Harrow back for a third season. The amazing cast, compelling cases and stunning Queensland locations have proven a hit with our broadcast and iview audiences and we can’t wait to continue the adventure.”

Hoodlum’s Tracey Robertson added, “Hoodlum is thrilled to embark on a third season of Harrow with our talented cast and crew. The series brings together a unique mix of dry wit, compelling drama and forensic procedural and has established itself a firm favourite with audiences in Australia and around the world. Season three will mean thirty hours produced and this could only be possible with a shared vision and the ongoing support of our partners at ABC Studios, ABC Australia and Screen Queensland.”