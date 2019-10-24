Brazil’s Oscar Entry ‘Invisible Life’ To Appear This Holiday Season From Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Brazil’s official Oscar entry, Invisible Life will open Dec. 20 via Amazon Studios.

The tropical melodrama stars Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler and Fernanda Montenegro and is set in Rio de Janeiro, 1950. Eurídice and Guida are two inseparable sisters living at home with their conservative parents. Although immersed in a traditional life, each one nourishes a dream: Eurídice of becoming a renowned pianist, Guida of finding true love. In a dramatic turn, they are separated by their father and forced to live apart. They take control of their separate destinies, while never giving up hope of finding each other.

The RT Features production made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back in May where it won Un Certain Regard, then continued on to numerous awards fall festivals including Toronto, Mill Valley, London and Hamptons. Cinematographer Hélène Louvart also won the Golden Camera award at the International Cinematographers’ Film Festival Manaka Brothers.

Rodrigo Teixeira, Viola Fügen and Michael Weber produced Invisible Life. Co-producers are Pola Pandora, Sony Pictures, Canal Brasil, Naymar and UNO Filmes, with support from Ancine/FSA/BRDE and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.

Earlier this year, Amazon’s foreign film Oscar entry from Poland, Cold War, was nominated in three categories: best foreign film, cinematography and for Pawel Pawlikowski’s directing. Amazon Studio’s The Salesman, from Iran, won the Oscar for best foreign film in 2017.