‘Into The Dark’: Kyle Howard, Julian Sands, Angela Sarafyan Among 6 Cast In Installment Of Hulu Event Series

Kyle Howard (My Boys), Julian Sands (What/If), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Molly Hagan (Sully) and Natalie Hall (Only the Brave) have been cast in the December installment of Hulu’s Into The Dark, a monthly horror event series from Blumhouse Television.

The Into the Dark series includes 12 feature-length episodes, released each month over one year and inspired by a holiday, featuring Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Howard, Sands, Milligan, Sarafyan, Hagan and Hall will appear in the A Nasty Piece Of Work installment set for premiere December 6 on Hulu.



A Nasty Piece of Work follows a mid-level employee at a large company who finds out he’s not getting the Christmas bonus or promotion he was expecting. But then his boss invites him over for dinner with a proposal for how he can climb the corporate ladder… by beating his professional rival in a violent competition.

Charles Hood directs the film, written by Paul Soter.

