International Documentary Association Unveils Annual IDA Awards Honorees

The International Documentary Association has revealed the honorees for their 35th annual IDA Documentary Awards honorees. The ceremony is set for December 7 and will take place at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Academy Award and Primetime Emmy winning filmmaker Freida Lee Mock (Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision, Anita) will receive the Career Achievement Award while Rachel Lears (Knock Down the House, The Hand that Feeds) who will receive the Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award.

“We are so excited to be honoring such talented filmmakers and organizations that really make a difference in the world,” said Simon Kilmurry, executive director of the IDA. “Freida Lee Mock’s Career Achievement Award is overdue. Her films have tackled a wide range of topics with an insightful artistic vision, and her unparalleled body of work continues to inspire and impact the world. In her film Knock Down the House, Emerging Filmmaker Award recipient Rachel Lears brings us a powerful story of what it can mean when ordinary citizens decide to get involved in the political process and shows the change they can make.”

Other honorees include the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which will receive the Amicus Award. The organization provides pro bono legal representation and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists. Rounding out the honorees is the film foundation and production company Cinereach which will receive the Pioneer Award.

“Amicus Award honoree, The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has fought for and defended the rights of countless journalists and filmmakers, and has been a key partner for IDA-funded filmmakers,” added Kilmurry. “Cinereach, our Pioneer Award honoree, has truly been a pioneer through their consistent and courageous support of documentary artists and new voices in film.”

The IDA Documentary Awards 2019 Shortlists for Best Feature and Best Short categories will be announced October 10.