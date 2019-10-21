Indican Pictures Nabs ‘Crepitus’; AAFCA, TCM Launch Motown Films Showcase; Joe Berlinger To Be Honored At 22nd Arpa Film Festival – Film Briefs

Indican Pictures has picked up director Haynze Whitmore’s horror film, Crepitus, for domestic theatrical, digital, and DVD distribution. Starring Eve Mauro and horror vet Bill Moseley, the film follows seventeen-year-old Elizabeth and her younger sister Sam who are thrust into terrifying circumstances when they are forced to move into their deceased Grandfather’s house. Frightened beyond belief, they learn horrible things about their family history. Never mind the ghosts in the house, there is something far worse that takes an interest in them … a cannibalistic clown named Crepitus (Moseley). Chalet Lizette Brannan, Caitlin Williams, and Lance Paul co-star. Indican will release Crepitus theatrically on ten screens in major markets on November 1, followed by DigitalHD and DVD release on December 13. Eddie and Sarah Renner penned the screenplay which was produced by Nick Ford, Johnny Macabre, Paul of Ginger Knight Entertainment, Eddie Renner, and Haynze Whitmore. The deal was negotiated by Adam Whitton of Cyfuno Ventures with Ginger Knight Entertainment.

***

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has re-teamed with Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for a special celebration of Motown films. The event, titled AAFCA Presents: Motown Productions, will take place on Oct 22 and will feature screenings and discussions surrounding Motown classic films The Last Dragon, Lady Sings The Blues, and Mahogony. Last year, AAFCA and TCM partnered on The Black Experience on Film, a month of programming of films that put diversity and inclusion in cinema at the forefront. Furthermore, AAFCA has unveiled the guest for season two of The AAFCA Podcast, which will include Harriet producer Debra Martin Chase, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter as well as Hannah Beachler, an Oscar winner for production design.

***

ANDREW MORALES/SSTK/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger is set to be honored with a Career Achievement in Directing award at the 22nd Arpa International Film Festival, which has moved to the American Legion Post 43 Theater after spending 14 years at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. Berlinger joins this year’s honorees which includes Oscar nominees Sally Kirkland, who will pick up the Icon award, and Eric Roberts, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement award. In addition, the fest will present the Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award to directors Mimi Malayan and Arthur Muradyan for their film The Stateless Diplomat, a story of Diana Agabeg Apcar, a 19th century Armenian writer living in Japan, becoming the de facto ambassador of a lost nation, the First Republic of Armenia. The festival, which runs from November 8 – 10, will open with Souheil Ben-Barka’s Moroccoian film Sand and Fire, based on the true story of Domingo Badia (alias Ali Beyel Abassi) and his illicit love affair with the Prime Minister of England, William Pitt’s, niece, Lady Hester Stanhope, between the years 1802-1818 which ends in tragedy.