‘I’m With The Band’: Charli XCX To Star In Rock Documentary Series For Netflix

British pop star Charli XCX will front a rock doc series for Netflix about how she put together a “badass” band: The Vroom Vroom singer is starring in I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry about the formation of the group.

The series launches November 15 and will run for six parts.

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, is not actually in the band but has put them together, acts as their impresario and signed them to her own record label.

The band, which features members from London and Southern California, includes Chloe Chaidez, drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, bassist Georgia Somary and singer Gabbriette Bechtel.

They are a mix of the Runaways-meets-Josie and the Pussycats.

“My vision is that they become the biggest band in the world, a band I would have wanted to listen to and have been inspired by when I was 15,” Charli XCX told Rolling Stone.

“This six-episode series documents their origin story – from moving in together and their first practice to their first performance and debut single release and everything in between. An intimate look into what it takes to make your dreams come true, I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry follows the women as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process,” said the SVOD service