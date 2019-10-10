IFC Picks Up North American Rights To TIFF Horror ‘The Other Lamb’ With Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman & Denise Gough

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has picked up North American rights to TIFF horror The Other Lamb directed by Małgorzata Szumowska (Body) and starring Raffey Cassidy (Vox Lux), Michiel Huisman (Game Of Thrones) and Denise Gough (Colette).

Written by Australian screenwriter Catherine S. McMullen (Two Sentence Horror Stories), the screenplay was featured on the 2017 Black List, Hit List and Blood List, and is currently among competition entries at the London Film Festival after a berth at 2019 Fantastic Fest. IFC Midnight will release in 2020.

The film tells the story of Selah (Cassidy), a young girl born into an alternative religion known as the Flock. The members of the Flock – all women and female children – live in a rural compound, and are led by one man,

known only as Shepherd (Huisman). Selah begins to bond with Sarah (Denise Gough), an outcast wife who has grown skeptical of Shepherd’s teachings. When Selah takes part in the sacred ritual of the birthing of the lambs she has a shocking and transformative experience.

The deal was negotiated by EVP of Acquisitions and Productions of IFC Films Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales are being handled by TrustNordisk.

Bocco said, “The Other Lamb is the perfect addition to our 2020 slate of boundary-pushing and auteur-driven titles. Malgo’s distinct, original, and commanding approach to the film is completely in line with our goal of

broadening the definition of what genre film can be. We unanimously wanted to work with her.”

Director Małgorzata Szumowska added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with IFC on my English-language debut. Their history of championing auteurs from Europe in North America is incredible, and I’m very happy to join their roster of iconoclastic storytellers.”

The film was produced byDavid Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (Whiplash) together with Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch of Subotica (Miss Julie), Danish producer Marie Gade Denessen of Zentropa (The Hunt) and in co-production with Umedia (Mandy).

Executive producers are Julia Godzinskaya, Will Norton, and Sophie Vickers of Rooks Nest Entertainment and Jon Shiffman and Andrew Schwartzberg of Rumble Films. The film was made with the participation of Screen Ireland and is an official Irish-Belgian co-production.

Szumowska won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival 2015 for her film Body and subsequently the Grand Jury Prize for her film Mug in 2018.