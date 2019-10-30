IFC Films Picks Up Richard Gere & Peter Dinklage Movie ‘Three Christs’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has bought U.S. rights on Jon Avnet’s Three Christs, which stars Richard Gere and Peter Dinklage, and is planning a theatrical release in January 2020.

Co-written by Eric Nazarian and Jon Avnet, the movie is based on Milton Rokeach’s ground breaking and controversial experiment chronicled in his book The Three Christs Of Ypsilanti. Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford, Julianna Margulies and Charlotte Hope round out the cast.

Set in 1959, the story follows psychiatrist Dr. Alan Stone (Gere), whose paranoid schizophrenic patient (Dinklage) believes he is Jesus Christ. Unwilling to use electroshock therapy, Dr. Stone instead begins a risky, unprecedented experiment by transferring his patient to live together with two other paranoid schizophrenics who also believe they are Jesus (Whitford, Goggins).

Producers were Daniel Levin, Molly Hassel, Jon Avnet and Dr. Aaron Stern. The movie first played at Toronto back in 2017.

Three Christs was financed by Narrative Capital’s media fund. The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco and Betsy Rodgers of IFC Films with CAA Media Finance and Marc H. Simon of Fox Rothschild LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.