ICM: Victoria Gutierrez, Charlotte Lichtman & Brittany Perlmuter Promoted To Agents

ICM Partners promoted three to agent posts across three departments: Victoria Gutierrez was raised to Agent in the Concerts Department, Charlotte Lichtman to Agent in the International & Independent Film Department, and Brittany Perlmuter to Agent in the Talent Department with her focus in Comedy.

Chyna Photography

Gutierrez has been at the agency for five years, working as an assistant to Contemporary Music Partner, Dennis Ashley. She was promoted to coordinator in the Contemporary Music Department in October 2017. Gutierrez books the West Coast for the department. Working alongside her colleagues Mitch Blackman and Robert Gibbs, has been behind the assist in launching many successful, sold out tours, including Masego’s 2018Lady Lady Tour, J.I.D’s Catch Me If You Can Tour, & Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby Tour.

Lichtman began her career at ICM Partners in 2015, working as an assistant to International & Independent Film Agent, Peter Trinh, before being promoted to coordinator in the department in 2017. Lichtman has been instrumental in the sales of various titles within the department and reps motion picture literary talent in NY and LA.

Perlmuter joined ICM six years ago. After interning for Di Glazer in the Theatre Department, she was hired as a floater, later transitioning to Ayala Cohen’s desk in Talent and Comedy. Brittany was promoted to Comedy Talent Coordinator in March 2017. She was named one of Variety‘s 10 Assistants to watch last Fall, and currently works with talent ranging from LA, NY and Chicago based comedians to NY theater actors.

Forty-six percent of ICM Partners agents are women, which is on target to exceeding their pledge to be 50/50 by next year. The agency employs more women than men, with half of their departments run or co-run by women.