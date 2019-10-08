ICM Partner & Co-Head Of Motion Picture Lit Spencer Baumgarten Departs Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that ICM Motion Picture Co-Head & Partner Spencer Baumgarten is exiting the agency after a three year stint.

There are no plans to immediately fill Baumgarten’s vacancy as he was one of three co-heads of the Motion Picture Lit division, a department which Harley Copen and Doug MacLaren continue to lead. No word yet where Baumgarten will land. He has been at ICM since November 2016.

Prior to ICM, Baumgarten was at CAA for 12 years where he repped such clients as Jon Favreau, Neil Burger and Gore Verbinski. At ICM, Baumgarten was involved with the teams for such clients as John Woo, Robert Orci, actress Jingchu Zhang, and filmmaker Joseph Kahn among others.

The following memo was sent out to ICM staffers on Wednesday about Baumgarten’s departure:

Related Story ICM Partners COO Justin Dearborn And HR Chief Cindy Ballard To Exit

Dear Colleagues,

Spencer Baumgarten is no longer with the agency. We thank him for the contributions he made and wish him the best going forward.

ICM Partners

Today, ICM announced restructuring of its senior leadership. Agency veterans Kevin Crotty, Head of the Lit Department, and Sloan Harris, Co-Head of the Publishing Department, were named Co-Presidents, ICM Partners, effective immediately. They will oversee all agent-related and client service operations, reporting to Managing Director Chris Silbermann.

Adam Schweitzer was promoted to Managing Director, Talent and Branding, while Rick Levy was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, while retaining his role as the General Counsel.

Levy’s promotion came days after Justin Dearborn exited the agency as COO, having only worked in that position for less than a year. Human Resources chief officer Cindy Ballard also recently exited ICM, having been there since 2018.

Jennifer Joel was also named new Co-Head of the Publishing Department, succeeding Harris, where she will serve alongside longtime Publishing Department Co-Head Esther Newberg. A new head of TV Lit to succeed Crotty will be named shortly.