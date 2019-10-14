I Wanna Marry Harry producer Zig Zag has teamed with South African producer Hipster Media to develop a documentary about Nelson Mandela.

The British production company is working up a series based on the audio recordings for Nelson Mandela’s best-selling autobiography Long Walk to Freedom.

The project to record his poignant memories and inner-most thoughts began in 1991, a year after he was released from prison, an era that marked the end of apartheid and the birth of a democratic South Africa. In over 15 hours of audio tape, Mandela provides, in his own words, insight into his remarkable life’s journey, from a child born in the rural Transkei to becoming a colossus on the world stage.

Related Story Michael Sugar Teams With Nelson Mandela Family To Launch Mandela Media

The doc, which is being developed as a 90-minute feature film and three-part series uses these unique voice recordings as the editorial frame, together with stunning archival images and footage, to explore Mandela as a man, husband, father, leader, soldier, comrade, political prisoner, and world statesman.

It is intended that the production coincides with the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release from Robben Island. The Mandela Tapes will reveal how a humble individual, a freedom fighter locked away in apartheid’s dungeons for 27 years, emerges from prison to lead his country from the brink of a bloody racial conflagration to reconciliation, hope and freedom.

“The Mandela Tapes is a unique opportunity to retell the story of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures in a remarkably intimate way,” said Danny Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Zig Zag Productions.

“In an increasingly divided world, Mandela’s words and deeds are more relevant today than ever before. The production will bring a message of hope for humanity facing an uncertain future. We are proud to produce this documentary with Zig Zag,” added Markus Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Hipster Media.