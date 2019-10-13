Hunter Biden Vows To Avoid Conflicts Of Interest If His Father Is Elected President

Hunter Biden, whose business dealings are at the core of the move to impeach President Donald Trump and whether his father, Joe Biden, should receive the Democratic nomination for president, today issued a statement on his future.
Bloomberg News reported Biden said in a statement he would step down from his current position on a Chinese-backed private equity company. He also said he would forgo all foreign work Joe Biden were elected president in 2020.
A statement released on his behalf by his lawyer George Mesires indicated Biden will end his relationship with the Chinese private equity fund by the end of October. He also pledged that he would not work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards.
He added that he never discussed his business dealings with his father, the former Vice President.
“Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests,” the statement said. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.”
President Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani have repeatedly claimed that Hunter Biden made millions of dollars from China during the Biden Vice Presidency, and said Joe Biden used his influence on Ukraine to help quash an investigation in a Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden was a board member.
