Hunter Biden Sits Down With ABC News For First Interview Since Trump Ukraine Story Broke

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat down with ABC News’ Amy Robach for an exclusive interview that will air on Tuesday, the day of the next presidential debate.

The interview is the first since the news broke of President Donald Trump’s request that the president of Ukraine investigate Hunter Biden’s work at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. That has led House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president and whether Trump attempted to secure foreign help to get dirt on a potential political rival.

The interview will air on the same day as the next Democratic presidential debate in Ohio. Biden and 11 other candidates will share the same stage, with CNN hosting the event.

Robach said that she spent the day with Hunter Biden, but did not disclose any further details of what was said. No evidence of wrongdoing has been found on the part of the Bidens, but Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have continued to push out conspiracy theories and claim that there was corruption.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, said in a statement on Sunday that his client would step down from a Chinese private equity company and that he would forgo all work with foreign entities if his father is elected president in 2020. Trump and Giuliani also have claimed that Hunter Biden made millions from China when Biden was vice president.

Mesires said that Hunter Biden never discussed his business dealings with his father.

“Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests,” Mesires said. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.”