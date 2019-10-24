Gene-Editing Docu ‘Human Nature’ Acquired By Greenwich Entertainment For 2020 Bow

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Adam Bolt’s Human Nature, the feature documentary that premiered at this year’s SXSW and was just nominated for a pair of IDA Documentary Awards. The deal comes as the film screens next month at DOC NYC ahead of a February 7, 2020 theatrical release.

Human Nature, the directorial debut of Bolt (co-writer and editor of Charles Ferguson’s Oscar-winning documentary Inside Job, about the 2008 financial crisis), is about the gene-editing breakthrough CRISPR, which at its essence provides unprecedented control over the basic building blocks of life, opening the door to curing diseases, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. The doc explores the biotech innovation’s implications via the scientists who discovered it, the families it’s affecting, and the bioengineers testing its limits.

Sarah Goodwin and Meredith DeSalazar are producers, and Elliot Kirschner, Greg Boustead and Dan Rather are executive producers.

“Human Nature is really essential viewing: it brings the method and personalities of this amazing scientific discovery to vivid life and shows its applications and implications that have already begun to radically change biotech, medicine and our relation to our own genetic code,” Greenwich’s Ed Arentz said. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to champion this kind of highly accessible science filmmaking that shines a light on where the 21st century is heading.”