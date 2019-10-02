Hulu’s ‘Looking For Alaska’ Heads To The UK Via BBC Three

BBC Three has picked up the UK rights to Hulu’s forthcoming YA series Looking For Alaska.

The eight-part show will debut day-and-date with Hulu, dropping online in the UK from 10am on October 19 – the day after its U.S. launch. All episodes will be available.

The series is based on John Green’s eponymous novel and stars Kristine Froseth, Charlie Plummer, Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, and Jordan Connor.

The story is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.

Created for television by Schwartz, the series comes from Paramount Television and Fake Empire. Stephanie Savage and Schwartz will serve as executive producers, along with Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna) directs the first episode. The novel on which the series is based arrived in 2005 and became a New York Times bestseller.

The deal was struck by Fiona Campbell, Channel Controller of BBC Three, and Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, with Matt Downer, Senior Vice President, TV Licensing for the UK/Ireland, Paramount.

Deeks said, “Looking For Alaska is a really beautifully realised coming of age story. We are delighted to be premiering such a thought-provoking, humorous and poignant drama on BBC Three.”