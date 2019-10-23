Hulu Taps Netflix’s Spencer Peeples As Head Of Film & Awards Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Awards specialist Spencer Peeples is leaving Netflix for a high-profile job at streaming rival Hulu. Peeples is joining Disney-controlled Hulu as VP, Film and Awards Marketing. In the newly created position, Peeples will lead Hulu’s awards campaigns as well as oversee publicity and marketing campaigns for Hulu original films. He will start Nov. 11 and will report into Hulu’s VP of Brand and Content Marketing, Ryan Crosby.

This is the first time Hulu has had a senior level executive dedicated to awards. The streamer’s FYC campaigns were previously overseen by Awards Manager Gina Pence who was member of Hulu’s PR team. She left a couple of months ago for Apple where she works in awards.

Hulu’s film efforts so far have been in the documentary area and include the Oscar-nominated Minding the Gap.

Peeples is a respected awards strategist and film marketing executive. For the past three years, he served as Director, Awards at Netflix where he oversaw awards, marketing strategy, creative, media, PR, events and social teams. In the past couple of years, Netflix has emerged as a formidable force at the Primetime Emmys and the Oscars.

For the past 14 months, Peeples worked with Lisa Taback, who joined Netflix as VP Talent Relations & Awards in August 2018.

Before joining Netflix, Spencer spent 11 years at The Weinstein Company leading awards, publicity and marketing for their feature films. He led Weinstein studio campaigns for Best Picture Oscar winners The Artist and The King’s Speech.

Hulu made its Emmy breakthrough two years ago when it stunned Netflix and Amazon, becoming the first streamer to win a top series award when The Handmaid’s Tale was named best drama.