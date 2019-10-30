Hulu Names Ad Industry Veteran Scott Donaton As Head Of Creative

Scott Donaton, a longtime veteran of ad agency Digitas, has joined Hulu as head of creative, in a role leading teams promoting the Disney-controlled streaming company’s brand.

The move was announced in a press release fairly dripping with the kind of ad-biz jargon that Donaton once sought to filter in a previous career chapter as editor of Advertising Age. It said he will “oversee a full service multi-disciplinary team of experts who conceive, craft and execute creative deliverables across every touch point in the consumer experience.”

Donaton

Starting his Santa Monica-based position in December, Donaton will also lead Hulu’s co-ordinated efforts with brand partners, reporting to CMO Kelly Campbell and working closely with ad sales head Peter Naylor.

“Scott Donaton is a visionary whose experience bringing together creative and content practices, coupled with his background in media, makes him the ideal executive for this strategic role at Hulu,” Campbell said. “His creative instincts and strategic approach will help unify Hulu’s creative capabilities across all of our consumer and brand touchpoints.”

At Digitas, Donaton was Chief Content and Creative Officer. He was previously head of content for the Americas for Publicis Media and spearheaded the Digitas NewFront, a conference-style event that became a flagship of the annual pitches to digital ad buyers in New York. Donaton also held executive posts at Interpublic Group’s UM and headed UM Studios.

Before becoming an ad exec, Donaton was publisher of Entertainment Weekly and before that was editor at Advertising Age, where he also became publisher.

He is the author of Madison & Vine, a book about branded content.