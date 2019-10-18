Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Richard Flood Joins ABC Medical Drama As New Surgeon

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Reopens NYC's Paris Theatre With 'Marriage Story' Launch

Read the full story

Hulu Nabs AwesomenessTV’s ‘The Unsettling’ Horror Series

'The Unsettling' Hulu

The Unsettling is now on Hulu. The streamer announced today that it had acquired the AwesomenessTV’s horror series. The title is up and running.

The series, created by Andrew Jacobsen and Adam Epstein and directed by Chris Grismer, follows 16-year-old Becca as she arrives at her new foster home located in a remote area. Her foster siblings are less than welcoming, none more so than the 11-year-old biological son of Becca’s new foster parents.

Becca tries to keep to herself and adjust to her new home, but strange things start to happen around her, and she’s is uncertain about who or what is responsible.

Holly Taylor stars as Becca, with the rest of the cast featuring Tequan Richmond, An Li Bogan, Willow Shields, Alex Lange, Noah Grismer, Marguerite Moreau and David Rogers.

The Unsettling is executive produced by Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow, Brin Lukens, for AwesomenessTV.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad