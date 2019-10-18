Hulu Nabs AwesomenessTV’s ‘The Unsettling’ Horror Series

The Unsettling is now on Hulu. The streamer announced today that it had acquired the AwesomenessTV’s horror series. The title is up and running.

The series, created by Andrew Jacobsen and Adam Epstein and directed by Chris Grismer, follows 16-year-old Becca as she arrives at her new foster home located in a remote area. Her foster siblings are less than welcoming, none more so than the 11-year-old biological son of Becca’s new foster parents.

Becca tries to keep to herself and adjust to her new home, but strange things start to happen around her, and she’s is uncertain about who or what is responsible.

Holly Taylor stars as Becca, with the rest of the cast featuring Tequan Richmond, An Li Bogan, Willow Shields, Alex Lange, Noah Grismer, Marguerite Moreau and David Rogers.

The Unsettling is executive produced by Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow, Brin Lukens, for AwesomenessTV.