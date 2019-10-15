How To Watch Democratic Debate, Who Will Be There & What To Expect

Most of the participants in tonight's CNN hosted event won't make it to the next stage, neither will viewers at this rate

The latest debate among the Democratic candidates for president is set for Tuesday at Otterbein University in the Columbus suburb of Westerville, OH. Hosted by CNN and The New York Times, the action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

CNN will air the faceoff live on its main channel along with CNN en Español and CNN International. For those who prefer to watch online, it will stream at CNN.com and nytimes.com. It also can be seen via the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV and will stream live on Facebook. National Public Radio, SiriusXM, Westwood One Radio Network and Amazon Alexa will offer audio of the debate.

An even dozen White House hopefuls have qualified for the one-night faceoff, marking the most participants in a single debate this campaign season. The night is highlighted by the return of Bernie Sanders to the national limelight after his heart attack two weeks ago. It also will mark the first debate for Tom Steyer, the billionaire who is campaigning on an impeachment agenda after having aired TV ads promoting such action against President Donald Trump for several months.

It also will be a return to the debate stage for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who failed to qualify for last month’s event. Last week she had threatened to boycott the debate but tweeted today that she will take part.

The field for the three-hour debate also will include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, IN; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and businessman Andrew Yang.

The impeachment issue that has exploded since the September debate is likely to get the most attention, as should the Ukraine matter and recent developments with Turkey and Syria. Viewers also should expect discussions of Sanders’ health, Biden’s son, and perhaps the violent pro-Trump video that showed a gunman targeting the president’s critics, including Sanders and CNN.

The moderators will be CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and NYT national editor Marc Lacey.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson will cover the debate live, so you also can follow the action here.