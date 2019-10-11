‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Casts Cas Anvar; Raymond Lee Joins ‘Prodigal Son’

The Expanse star Cas Anvar has booked a recurring role on the sixth and final season of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. Anvar plays Robert Hsieh, an in-house lawyer of a popular dating app who works closely with Caplan & Gold on a discrimination suit. Created by Peter Nowalk, How to Get Away with Murder‘s final season follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school – while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever. Anvar recently wrapped shooting season 4 and soon will begin work on season 5 of Amazon’s The Expanse on which he plays the lead role of Alex Kamal. He also can be seen in feature film The Operative opposite Diane Kruger. He’s repped by the Van Johnson Company and Glenn Talent.

Here and Now alum Raymond Lee is set for a recurring role on Fox’s new drama series Prodigal Son, from Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV. Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. Lee will play the boyfriend of Ainsley Whitley, played by Halston Sage. Lee was a series regular on Alan Ball’s HBO series Here and Now, and he recurred on Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle and Scandal, among other credits. He will be next seen in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. Lee is repped by CAA & Velocity Entertainment Partners.