‘Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany Riding Shotgun With Jason Statham In Guy Ritchie’s Heist Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Mindhunter star Holt McCallany has been cast as a lead opposite Jason Statham in Cash Truck. The revenge-based action thriller from Miramax reteams Statham and Guy Ritchie, who is writing and directing based on the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur. It starts shooting in London next month before moving to Los Angeles.

Statham stars as H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Weaving through a carefully constructed narrative, the film shifts across timelines and between various characters’ perspectives.

McCallany will play Bullet, who leads the transportation team and brings aboard H, who may not be who he says he is.

As Deadline scooped earlier this month, Miramax recently acquired remake rights to the original French film from CanalPlus. Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing.

McCallany plays Agent Bill Tench on Netflix’s riveting period drama Mindhunter opposite Jonathan Groff; it is awaiting word on a Season 3). His recent film credits include Sully, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Shot Caller and is next up in the French-language pic Le Dindon.

He is repped by Buchwald and attorney Rick Genow.