Hollywood Remembers Producer Robert Evans: Brett Morgen, Dana Brunetti Recall Driving Force

Refresh for updates The late Robert Evans, one of Hollywood’s most important producers and studio executives of the last half century, who shepherded to the screen such cinematic treasures of the 1960s and ’70 as Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, The Godfather, and The Godfather II, among many others, was remembered today by colleagues and friends in Hollywood.
Tweeted Brett Morgen, who directed the film version of Evans’ The Kid Stays In The Picture memoir, “Bob Evans produced some of the greatest films of all time, but the greatest production of all, was his life.”
Dana Brunetti, producer of The Social Network, wrote, “One of the best story tellers this business ever had. He and his story was the driving force for me to pursue producing.”
Actress Ali MacGraw, married to Evans from 1969 to 1972, said in a statement, “Our Son Joshua and I will miss Bob tremendously and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the Film Industry. He will be remembered as a Giant.”
Here is a sampling of remembrances of Robert Evans. Deadline will update as warranted…
