Hollywood Remembers Producer Robert Evans: Brett Morgen, Dana Brunetti Recall Driving Force

Refresh for updates The late The late Robert Evans , one of Hollywood’s most important producers and studio executives of the last half century, who shepherded to the screen such cinematic treasures of the 1960s and ’70 as Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, The Godfather, and The Godfather II, among many others, was remembered today by colleagues and friends in Hollywood.

Tweeted Brett Morgen, who directed the film version of Evans’ The Kid Stays In The Picture memoir, “Bob Evans produced some of the greatest films of all time, but the greatest production of all, was his life.”

Dana Brunetti, producer of The Social Network, wrote, “One of the best story tellers this business ever had. He and his story was the driving force for me to pursue producing.”

Actress Ali MacGraw, married to Evans from 1969 to 1972, said in a statement, “Our Son Joshua and I will miss Bob tremendously and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the Film Industry. He will be remembered as a Giant.”

Here is a sampling of remembrances of Robert Evans. Deadline will update as warranted…

I loved @The_RobertEvans so much. He once signed a pic to me as “Future wife number 8” lol He was one of a kind. What a pioneer watch his do The Kid Stays in the Picture to get a taste of his rich life. #RIPROBERTEVANS — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) October 28, 2019

the end of an era glamorous Hollywood is slowly fading away #RobertEvans was one of the last of the greats https://t.co/9MO3QzbNGB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) October 28, 2019

Robert Evans, the larger-than-life producer, author, and former @ParamountPics head behind such iconic films like “Chinatown” and “The Godfather” died this past weekend. The Hollywood legend was 89 and left behind a legacy as rich and animated as his personality. pic.twitter.com/3GOHjWImR4 — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) October 28, 2019

Bob Evans produced some of the greatest films of all time, but the greatest production of all, was his life. When you were with Bob, there was nowhere else on Earth you’d rather be. He was funnier, sweeter and more charming than the character he created. pic.twitter.com/aO7BjnayVp — Brett Morgen (@brettmorgen) October 28, 2019

One of the best story tellers this business ever had. He and his story was the driving force for me to pursue producing. #RIP The Kid #RobertEvans @the_robertevans – https://t.co/1qpleSF4OL — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) October 28, 2019

Uncountable secrets die with him. RIP. https://t.co/rVIXG1F0MB — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 28, 2019

RIP Robert Evans, the legendary producer behind films like CHINATOWN, ROSEMARY'S BABY, THE GODFATHER, MARATHON MAN, SERPICO, and many more. pic.twitter.com/XogbAO66qa — The Black List (@theblcklst) October 28, 2019

'Godfather' Producer Robert Evans Dead at 89 via @TMZ They don’t make them like this man anymore.A titan of glamorous, extravagant movie making…A tres bon vivant. The times they are a changing.⭐️ https://t.co/NIhXjFkXlf — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) October 28, 2019

RIP ROBERT EVANS. The man produced or oversaw some of the greatest films of the 60s/70s from ROSEMARY'S BABY to THE GODFATHER to MARATHON MAN. He was also the subject of one of the best show biz documentary ever, based on his book THE KID SAYS IN THE PICTURE. — Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) October 28, 2019