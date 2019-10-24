Hollywood Radio and Television Society Releases First-Ever Guide To Promote Inclusion, Equality And Representation

EXCLUSIVE: During its 2nd annual “How Inclusion, Representation, and Diversity Drive Innovation” event, the Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) has unveiled its first-ever Diversity Guide which will further progress for marginalized communities in the industry.

The HRTS Diversity and Inclusion Resource Guide maps out TV industry programs designed to promote inclusion, equality, and representation. Inspired by a question at the inaugural HRTS event last year about how to learn about the many industry programs, the guide is a directory of programs among HRTS Corporate Members as well as other industry programs. The guide will be available to all HRTS members on their website.

“The HRTS Diversity and Inclusion Guide exemplify the ways in which HRTS is working to build on our 70+ year tradition of hosting important conversations about shaping the future of the industry,” said HRTS Board of Directors President Marc Korman, Partner and Agent, WME Agency.

“Members of HRTS have the power to profoundly impact the lives of the 61 million people with disabilities who want to see themselves represented on their favorite television program,” said Mark Whitley, CEO, Easterseals Southern California. “Easterseals is proud to support this guide, which is a concrete step to assist the industry in its efforts to be more inclusive.”

Panelists that participated in Thursday’s event included Cris Abrego, CEO of Endemol Shine North America and Chairman, Endemol Shine Americas; Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of TV, Amazon Studios; Dan Lin, CEO & Head Wrangler Rideback; and Odetta Watkins, EVP, Current Programming, Warner Bros. TV and member of the HRTS Board of Directors. Karen Gray, EVP, Human Resources, A+E Networks Group, moderated the discussion. Geri Jewell, the first actor with a disability to be cast in a recurring role on Norman Lear’s popular Facts of Life, provided opening remarks.